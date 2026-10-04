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Iran war live: Yemeni forces strike Sanaa as Trump warns Tehran of hard way

Fighting in Yemen displaces more civilians, as Trump signals a decision on Iran, saying,’The only question is, it’ll either be the easy way or the hard way’.

Flames burn at a facility belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco south of Riyadh on October 3, 2026.
Video Duration 01 minutes 38 seconds 01:38

Yemenis flee escalating fighting: Families seek shelter in growing tent camps

By Kristina Harazim and Noor Kareem
Published On 4 Oct 2026

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  • Yemen’s Saudi-backed government forces have carried out air attacks on the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, as the fighting displaces more civilians.
  • US President Donald Trump has signalled that a decision on Iran is coming, saying “the only question is, it’ll either be the easy way or the hard way”.