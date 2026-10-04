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Brazil elections live: Lula faces Bolsonaro in close presidential race
Voting to begin in Brazil as Lula seeks a historic fourth term, facing strong opposition from Flavio Bolsonaro.
Published On 4 Oct 2026
- Incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking an unprecedented fourth term in office, facing off against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a tightly contested presidential race.
- Voting across Brazil will open at 8am (11:00 GMT) and will close at 5pm local time (20:00 GMT), with nearly 160 million citizens eligible to vote for president, governors and federal legislators.