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Brazil elections live: Lula faces Bolsonaro in close presidential race

Voting to begin in Brazil as Lula seeks a historic fourth term, facing strong opposition from Flavio Bolsonaro.

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on Setember 29, 2026, shows Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on September 16, 2026; and Brazil's right-wing Presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro at the Maracanazinho gymnasium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 22, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 57 seconds 02:57

Lula fights for fourth term: Brazil’s president faces right-wing challenger

By Catherine Nouhan, Hoda Sherif, Ahmed Diab and Umar Farooq
Published On 4 Oct 2026

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  • Incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking an unprecedented fourth term in office, facing off against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a tightly contested presidential race.
  • Voting across Brazil will open at 8am (11:00 GMT) and will close at 5pm local time (20:00 GMT), with nearly 160 million citizens eligible to vote for president, governors and federal legislators.