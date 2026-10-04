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Brazil election results live: Lula and Bolsonaro locked in a tight race
Leftist incumbent Lula is seeking a fourth term in office, facing off against right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.
Published On 4 Oct 2026
- Brazilian voters have cast their ballots in the country’s general election, which will determine key federal, state and local offices, including the presidency.
- Incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking an unprecedented non-consecutive fourth term as president, but his biggest challenger, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, has been close behind him in pre-election polls.