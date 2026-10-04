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Brazil election results live: Lula and Bolsonaro locked in a tight race

Leftist incumbent Lula is seeking a fourth term in office, facing off against right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on Setember 29, 2026, shows Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on September 16, 2026; and Brazil's right-wing Presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro at the Maracanazinho gymnasium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 22, 2026.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro have been neck and neck in pre-election polls [File: AFP]
By Tamara Khandaker and Brian Osgood
Published On 4 Oct 2026

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  • Brazilian voters have cast their ballots in the country’s general election, which will determine key federal, state and local offices, including the presidency.
  • Incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking an unprecedented non-consecutive fourth term as president, but his biggest challenger, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, has been close behind him in pre-election polls.