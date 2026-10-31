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Iran war live: Tehran warns of earth-shattering blow; drones target Riyadh

IRGC says four tankers hit in Strait of Hormuz, as Trump says war on Iran will ‘get wrapped up soon’.

Smoke rises from the oil tanker RITI in the Gulf of Oman, in this screengrab from a video released on October 30, 2026.
Video Duration 01 minutes 14 seconds 01:14

Senators briefed on Trump’s ‘insane’ plan to restart war on Iran

By Heba Habib, Alex Milan Durie and Christine Maguire
Published On 31 Oct 2026

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  • Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, warns of an “earth-shattering blow” if Iranians are harmed again as Germany complains of soaring energy prices.
  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says four oil tankers have caught fire and exploded in the Strait of Hormuz while travelling along “unauthorised routes”.