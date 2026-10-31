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Iran war live: Tehran warns of earth-shattering blow; drones target Riyadh
IRGC says four tankers hit in Strait of Hormuz, as Trump says war on Iran will ‘get wrapped up soon’.
Published On 31 Oct 2026
- Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, warns of an “earth-shattering blow” if Iranians are harmed again as Germany complains of soaring energy prices.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says four oil tankers have caught fire and exploded in the Strait of Hormuz while travelling along “unauthorised routes”.