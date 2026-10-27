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Israel election 2026 live: Netanyahu faces tough test in high-stakes polls

Millions to cast ballots in election widely billed as the most consequential in Israel’s history.

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Video Duration 01 minutes 16 seconds 01:16

‘Enough is enough’: Palestinians and Israelis share views ahead of elections

By Federica Marsi
Published On 27 Oct 2026

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  • Voters in Israel are heading to the polls to elect 120 members of parliament, or the Knesset, in the first general vote since the October 2023 start of the genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s Likud Party and the far-right coalition it leads are facing off against an opposition bloc that includes the Yashar party, led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot.