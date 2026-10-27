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Israel election 2026 live: Netanyahu faces tough test in high-stakes polls
Millions to cast ballots in election widely billed as the most consequential in Israel’s history.
Published On 27 Oct 2026
- Voters in Israel are heading to the polls to elect 120 members of parliament, or the Knesset, in the first general vote since the October 2023 start of the genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s Likud Party and the far-right coalition it leads are facing off against an opposition bloc that includes the Yashar party, led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot.