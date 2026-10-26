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Iran war live: Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish defence officials due in Tehran

Iran’s security chief to meet top defence officials from the Mecca Defence Alliance in Tehran as fighting rages in Yemen.

Motorists ride past portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
Video Duration 04 minutes 07 seconds 04:07

Israeli assault on Hebron displaces thousands as West Bank restrictions tighten

By Faisal Aziz Khan, Ahmad Elmouniery and Umut Uras
Published On 26 Oct 2026

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  • Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei is due to hold security talks with defence officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye in Tehran, according to state media.
  • The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government has carried out attacks on Houthi-held territory in Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, after the group claimed a ballistic missile attack on Riyadh’s airport.