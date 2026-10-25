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Iran war live: Trump hints at possible Sunday Iran attack or deal reached
Trump says the US is considering a possible attack on Iran as soon as Sunday, or it could reach a major deal with Tehran.
Published On 25 Oct 2026
- US President Donald Trump says the US is considering a possible attack on Iran as soon as Sunday, pointing out that Washington might have to “finish the job” or could reach a deal with Tehran.
- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian blames the US for breaking down interim agreement talks, calling the Americans “cowards” who “messed everything up”, while maintaining that Tehran should still push to conclude a deal.