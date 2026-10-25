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Iran war live: Trump hints at possible Sunday Iran attack or deal reached

Trump says the US is considering a possible attack on Iran as soon as Sunday, or it could reach a major deal with Tehran.

FILE PHOTO: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, September 6, 2026. [File: Stringer/Reuters]
By Umut Uras and Ahmad Elmouniery
Published On 25 Oct 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says the US is considering a possible attack on Iran as soon as Sunday, pointing out that Washington might have to “finish the job” or could reach a deal with Tehran.
  • Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian blames the US for breaking down interim agreement talks, calling the Americans “cowards” who “messed everything up”, while maintaining that Tehran should still push to conclude a deal.