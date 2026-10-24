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Iran war live: Israel launches ‘targeted’ Hebron operation after attack

Global crude prices continue to climb, with Brent benchmark hitting $117.30 a barrel to build on four-year highs as market fears grow over a potential resumption of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / An Israeli soldier aims is weapon as Israeli security forces patrol the area where the houses of the two Palestinian gunmen, who killed two Israeli soldiers and injured three others earlier in the day, are located, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Hebron on October 23, 2026. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened a military operation in the occupied West Bank on a scale unseen in decades after Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers on October 23 in an attack near Hebron days before national elections. Israeli forces eventually shot and killed the attackers, with the AFP journalist seeing the gunmen's lifeless bodies on the ground next to a petrol station as troops patrolled all around. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon during a patrol near the homes of two Palestinian gunmen who killed two Israeli soldiers and injured three others earlier in the day, in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, on October 23, 2026 [Hazem Bader/AFP]
By Enes Abuomer and Ali Mustafa
Published On 24 Oct 2026

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  • Israeli forces launch a “targeted and thorough” military operation in Hebron following a shooting attack that killed two soldiers and wounded several others.
  • US President Donald Trump signals the US could launch renewed strikes on Iran, saying Washington “may do another little Epic Fury”.