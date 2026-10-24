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Iran war live: Israel launches ‘targeted’ Hebron operation after attack
Global crude prices continue to climb, with Brent benchmark hitting $117.30 a barrel to build on four-year highs as market fears grow over a potential resumption of the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Published On 24 Oct 2026
- Israeli forces launch a “targeted and thorough” military operation in Hebron following a shooting attack that killed two soldiers and wounded several others.
- US President Donald Trump signals the US could launch renewed strikes on Iran, saying Washington “may do another little Epic Fury”.