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Iran war live: US warns peace deal with Tehran is extremely difficult
Published On 21 Oct 2026
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tells US media that reaching a peace deal with Iran is extremely difficult and economic pressure will continue until Tehran stops targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells the media the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington accepts Tehran’s conditions, adding that indirect talks continue through Pakistan and Qatar.