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Iran war live: US warns peace deal with Tehran is extremely difficult

In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 18, 2026, vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices tumbled after Trump and his Iranian counterpart separately signed their accord to end the Middle East war, with the Strait of Hormuz to reopen but two months of negotiations lying ahead. (Photo by AMIRHOSSEIN KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP) /
Vessels are seen anchored in Iran's Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz on June 18, 2026 [File: Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/AFP]
By Enes Abuomer and Leila Minkara
Published On 21 Oct 2026

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  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tells US media that reaching a peace deal with Iran is extremely difficult and economic pressure will continue until Tehran stops targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells the media the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington accepts Tehran’s conditions, adding that indirect talks continue through Pakistan and Qatar.