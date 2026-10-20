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Iran war live: Trump says US hits Iran hard ‘economically and militarily’
Chinese Premier Li Qiang condemned US-Israeli attacks on Iran as ‘blatant aggression’, saying they came during talks and without UN Security Council consultation.
Published On 20 Oct 2026
- US President Donald Trump says the United States continues to hit Iran hard “economically and militarily” while praising Russian President Vladimir Putin for “laying off Iran” and doing “nothing” in the conflict.
- Iran’s IRGC spokesman Brigadier-General Hossein Mohebbi threatens to target undersea communication cables in the Strait of Hormuz if US attacks disrupt Iran’s regional security.