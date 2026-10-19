Live updates,

France protests live: Macron admits ‘failures’ after days of violent unrest

Macron acknowledges ‘failures in anticipation and intelligence’ but rules out interior minister’s resignation over riots.

France protests
Video Duration 02 minutes 25 seconds 02:25

France unrest: Macron vows support for businesses hit by violence

By Umut Uras
Published On 19 Oct 2026

Save

  • French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledges “failures in anticipation and intelligence” but rules out the resignation of Interior Minister Laurent Nunez after days of violent protests mainly over the cost-of-living crisis.
  • Nunez admits police “lost control” during the violent protests over the weekend, and the French cabinet is set to hold an emergency meeting on Monday morning over the unrest.