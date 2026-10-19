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France protests live: Macron admits ‘failures’ after days of violent unrest
Macron acknowledges ‘failures in anticipation and intelligence’ but rules out interior minister’s resignation over riots.
Published On 19 Oct 2026
- French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledges “failures in anticipation and intelligence” but rules out the resignation of Interior Minister Laurent Nunez after days of violent protests mainly over the cost-of-living crisis.
- Nunez admits police “lost control” during the violent protests over the weekend, and the French cabinet is set to hold an emergency meeting on Monday morning over the unrest.