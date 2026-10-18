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Iran war live: Tehran says Netanyahu seeks more war; Yemen fighting flares

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks more war before elections.

epa13314119 Vehicles travel along a street in Sana'a, Yemen, 18 October 2026. According to a statement, Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi welcomed Egypt's agreement to provide military support to Saudi Arabia following Houthi attacks on Saudi cities and oil facilities. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
Vehicles travel along a street in Sanaa, Yemen, on October 18, 2026 [Yahya Arhab/EPA]
By Leena Fraihat and Adam Hancock
Published On 18 Oct 2026

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  • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing for more conflict and “driving America into another war to stay out of jail”.
  • US President Donald Trump says Russia is “doing very little, if anything” to help Iran in the ongoing war.