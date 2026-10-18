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Iran war live: Tankers hit in Hormuz; Israeli settlers attack EU diplomats

Fires reported on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman as masked settlers attack European politicians in the occupied West Bank.

Women use paddleboards, as a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz appears in the distance, near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, October 6, 2026.
Video Duration 00 minutes 21 seconds 00:21

Iranian TV airs video said to show tanker explosion in Hormuz

By Kristina Harazim and Zsombor Peter
Published On 18 Oct 2026

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  • Masked Israeli settlers have attacked European diplomats in the occupied West Bank, assaulting a French mayor and damaging cars. The delegation also included officials from Belgium and Poland.
  • Iran’s navy says an oil tanker has caught fire in the Sea of Oman after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that a second oil supertanker struck a naval mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.