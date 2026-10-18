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Iran war live: Tankers hit in Hormuz; Israeli settlers attack EU diplomats
Fires reported on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman as masked settlers attack European politicians in the occupied West Bank.
Published On 18 Oct 2026
- Masked Israeli settlers have attacked European diplomats in the occupied West Bank, assaulting a French mayor and damaging cars. The delegation also included officials from Belgium and Poland.
- Iran’s navy says an oil tanker has caught fire in the Sea of Oman after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that a second oil supertanker struck a naval mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.