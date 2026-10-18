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France protests live: Macron to address nation after protests

Protests are sweeping France as anger over conditions in schools meets frustration with high living costs and a government accused of doing little to address problems facing people.

People walk near a vandalised Monoprix store, the day after clashes during a national day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices, in Paris, France, October 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Video Duration 01 minutes 39 seconds 01:39

Paris residents tell Al Jazeera they’re dismayed by protest damage

By Leila Minkara and Edna Mohamed
Published On 18 Oct 2026

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  • Protests are sweeping France as anger over conditions in schools meets frustration with high living costs and a government accused of doing little to address problems facing people.
  • About 550,000 demonstrated nationwide on Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry.