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France protests live: Macron to address nation after protests
Protests are sweeping France as anger over conditions in schools meets frustration with high living costs and a government accused of doing little to address problems facing people.
Published On 18 Oct 2026
- Protests are sweeping France as anger over conditions in schools meets frustration with high living costs and a government accused of doing little to address problems facing people.
- About 550,000 demonstrated nationwide on Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry.