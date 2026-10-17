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Iran war live: Trump claims US Navy blockade stops Iranian ships in Hormuz

The UK Foreign Office says it advises against “all but essential travel” to Saudi Arabia, after attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on the country.

A handout image dated August 11, 2014, shows the container ship GFS Pride in Rozenburg, Netherlands, that sank while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on October 14, 2026, according to maritime security sources. Henk Jungerius/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. VERIFICATION: -Bow, foremast and superstructure of the vessel matched archive imagery -Location confirmed by the source and verified from trees and terrain that matched archive and satellite imagery -GFS Pride container ship sank near the Strait of Hormuz on October 14, according to maritime security sources. -Date verified by original file metadata
A handout image dated August 11, 2014, shows the container ship GFS Pride in Rozenburg, the Netherlands. The vessel sank in the Strait of Hormuz on October 14, 2026, according to maritime security sources [Handout/Henk Jungerius via Reuters]
By Enes Abuomer and Tracy J. Jawad
Published On 17 Oct 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump claims the US Navy’s “effective” blockade has stopped all Iranian ships from crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The UK Foreign Office says on Friday it advises against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia, after attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on the country.