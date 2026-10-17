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Iran war live: Trump claims US Navy blockade stops Iranian ships in Hormuz
The UK Foreign Office says it advises against “all but essential travel” to Saudi Arabia, after attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on the country.
Published On 17 Oct 2026
- US President Donald Trump claims the US Navy’s “effective” blockade has stopped all Iranian ships from crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
- The UK Foreign Office says on Friday it advises against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia, after attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on the country.