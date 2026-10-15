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Iran war live: Tehran vows to fight until US yields as ships sink in Hormuz
Oil prices gain as Houthi strikes hit Saudi Aramco and Tehran vows new tactics against shipping in Hormuz.
Published On 15 Oct 2026
- Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Tehran does not seek an endless war or prolonged negotiations with the United States but will keep fighting until Washington accepts its demands.
- Two vessels sink near the Strait of Hormuz, one hit by a projectile and the other by a sea mine, as ongoing attacks slow maritime traffic.