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Iran war live: Tehran vows to fight until US yields as ships sink in Hormuz

Oil prices gain as Houthi strikes hit Saudi Aramco and Tehran vows new tactics against shipping in Hormuz.

The Chinese-flagged container shipping vessel Hui Fa transits the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Khor Fakkan in the emirate of Sharjah in the east of the UAE on October 13, 2026. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sharply cut growth forecasts for the Middle East and Central Asia in 2026, citing "a longer closure of the Strait of Hormuz, compared with the baseline assumptions in the April" report, and predicting a major rebound in 2027 based on the expected reopening of the waterway. (Photo by AFP)
The Chinese-flagged container shipping vessel Hui Fa transits the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Khor Fakkan in the emirate of Sharjah in the east of the UAE on October 13, 2026. [AFP]
By Enes Abuomer and Kristina Harazim
Published On 15 Oct 2026

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  • Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Tehran does not seek an endless war or prolonged negotiations with the United States but will keep fighting until Washington accepts its demands.
  • Two vessels sink near the Strait of Hormuz, one hit by a projectile and the other by a sea mine, as ongoing attacks slow maritime traffic.