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Iran war live: Riyadh airport hit again; Tehran says US reply ‘inadequate’

Iran says US has accepted some of its peace terms but calls the response ‘inadequate’, as one person is killed in a new attack on Riyadh airport.

Surveillance footage shows smoke and fire as people react at the moment of an attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026, in this frame from a handout video. Saudi Ministry of Media/
Video Duration 01 minutes 13 seconds 01:13

Pakistani national killed in second Houthi strike on Riyadh airport

Published On 12 Oct 2026

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  • Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, says the US has accepted some of Tehran’s seven conditions for an agreement to end the war but described the response as “inadequate”.
  • One person has been killed and 11 others wounded in a second attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International airport, hours after Houthi-affiliated media reported an air strike on the rebel-held airport in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.