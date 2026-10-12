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Iran war live: Riyadh airport hit again; Tehran says US reply ‘inadequate’
Iran says US has accepted some of its peace terms but calls the response ‘inadequate’, as one person is killed in a new attack on Riyadh airport.
Published On 12 Oct 2026
- Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, says the US has accepted some of Tehran’s seven conditions for an agreement to end the war but described the response as “inadequate”.
- One person has been killed and 11 others wounded in a second attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International airport, hours after Houthi-affiliated media reported an air strike on the rebel-held airport in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.