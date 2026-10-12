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India protest live: Opposition to march to Supreme Court over ‘vote theft’

Main opposition Congress party announces rally to the top court to demand removal of the chief election commissioner.

Police personnel patrol a street during a youth demonstration demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi
Video Duration 02 minutes 20 seconds 02:20

India Cockroach Janta Party protest: Party leader and thousands of activists arrested

By Nadim Asrar and Stephen Quillen
Published On 12 Oct 2026

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  • India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has announced a march to the Supreme Court at 08:00 GMT to meet Chief Justice Surya Kant and submit a memorandum demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged vote fraud.
  • Kant, however, has refused to meet the opposition leaders, saying cases related to a revision of electoral rolls that removed 130 million people from voter lists are already pending before the top court.