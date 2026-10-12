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India protest live: Opposition to march to Supreme Court over ‘vote theft’
Main opposition Congress party announces rally to the top court to demand removal of the chief election commissioner.
Published On 12 Oct 2026
- India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has announced a march to the Supreme Court at 08:00 GMT to meet Chief Justice Surya Kant and submit a memorandum demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged vote fraud.
- Kant, however, has refused to meet the opposition leaders, saying cases related to a revision of electoral rolls that removed 130 million people from voter lists are already pending before the top court.