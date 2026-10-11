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Iran war live: 12 killed in Riyadh, US weighs joining fight against Houthis
As strikes on airports in Saudi Arabia turn deadly, Washington debates striking Houthis and restarting strikes on Iran.
Published On 11 Oct 2026
- Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority says 12 people were killed and 309 injured in the latest attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid airport as the Saudi-led coalition forces have since destroyed a drone launched towards the eastern region.
- Following the attack, US President Donald Trump said he would “take a look” at joining Saudi Arabia in striking the Houthis and restarting strikes on Iran while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed an American was killed.