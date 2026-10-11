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Iran war live: 12 killed in Riyadh, US weighs joining fight against Houthis

As strikes on airports in Saudi Arabia turn deadly, Washington debates striking Houthis and restarting strikes on Iran.

TOPSHOT - This screen grab taken from video footage released by the pro-Yemeni government Southern Giants Brigades on October 6, 2026 shows a fighter firing a turrent from the back of a "technical" pickup truck during clashes with Houthis near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in Taiz province.
Video Duration 00 minutes 46 seconds 00:46

Yemen’s Houthis release video of drone attacks on gov’t forces

By Mahmoud Sayed and Kristina Harazim
Published On 11 Oct 2026

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  • Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority says 12 people were killed and 309 injured in the latest attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid airport as the Saudi-led coalition forces have since destroyed a drone launched towards the eastern region.
  • Following the attack, US President Donald Trump said he would “take a look” at joining Saudi Arabia in striking the Houthis and restarting strikes on Iran while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed an American was killed.