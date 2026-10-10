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Iran war live: Kremlin says Trump welcomed Russia’s effort in Iran deal

The Saudi-led coalition says it is carrying out a “large-scale operation” targeting Houthi fighters and military capabilities in Yemen.

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US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One as he departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews en route to Syracuse, New York, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 9, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
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By Enes Abuomer and Mahmoud Sayed
Published On 10 Oct 2026

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  • The Kremlin says US President Donald Trump welcomes Russia’s involvement in Iran settlement efforts.
  • US President Donald Trump says he is “not happy” about the Houthi attack on a Saudi Arabian airport that killed three Saudi nationals, including a pilot.