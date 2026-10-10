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Iran war live: Kremlin says Trump welcomed Russia’s effort in Iran deal
The Saudi-led coalition says it is carrying out a “large-scale operation” targeting Houthi fighters and military capabilities in Yemen.
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Published On 10 Oct 2026
- The Kremlin says US President Donald Trump welcomes Russia’s involvement in Iran settlement efforts.
- US President Donald Trump says he is “not happy” about the Houthi attack on a Saudi Arabian airport that killed three Saudi nationals, including a pilot.