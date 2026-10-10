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India protest live: Police detain Cockroach leaders, New Delhi in lockdown
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and other leaders detained before protest to demand election chief’s resignation.
Published On 10 Oct 2026
- Police in the Indian capital have detained the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, before a protest called by the youth movement demanding the resignation of the chief election commissioner over alleged voter list fraud.
- Thousands of security forces have been deployed and travel and telecoms links suspended as New Delhi is in a virtual lockdown to stop the youth protest.