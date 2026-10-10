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India protest live: Police detain Cockroach leaders, New Delhi in lockdown

Cockroach Janta ​Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and other leaders detained before ​protest to demand election chief’s resignation.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard ahead of a protest by the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of India’s Chief Election Commissioner over alleged "special intensive revision” (SIR) voter-roll irregularities, in New Delhi on October 10, 2026.
Security personnel stand guard ahead of a protest by the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of India’s Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi on October 10, 2026 [AFP]
Published On 10 Oct 2026

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  • Police ⁠in ⁠the Indian capital have detained the founder of ⁠the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, before a protest called by the youth movement demanding the resignation of ‌the chief election commissioner over alleged voter list fraud.
  • Thousands of security forces have been deployed and travel and telecoms links suspended as New Delhi is in a virtual lockdown to stop the youth protest.