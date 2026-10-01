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Iran war live: Trump hints US could strike Iran, warns time coming
Trump repeats the claim that the US has “virtually total control” over the Strait of Hormuz during an event marking Hispanic Heritage Month.
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Published On 1 Oct 2026
- US President Donald Trump tells reporters that the country faces a choice to either make a deal with Iran or “blow them up”.
- US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has told military leaders at the Quantico Marine base outside Washington, DC, that American forces have “destroyed” Iran’s navy, air force, defence systems, leadership and military-industrial capacity, while also crippling its nuclear ambitions.