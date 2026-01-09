Live updatesLive updates,
Syria live: Ceasefire ends in Aleppo after at least 22 killed since Tuesday
Syria’s Defence Ministry has announced a ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods after fighting since Tuesday killed 22 people.
Published On 9 Jan 2026
- A ceasefire announced by Syria’s Defence Ministry in the vicinity of the Ashrafieh, Sheikh Maqsoud and Bani Zeid neighbourhoods in Aleppo has now ended.
- The Syrian government said on Thursday evening that “security forces entered the Ashrafieh neighborhood in the city of Aleppo after violent clashes with the SDF forces”.