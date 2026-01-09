Live updates,

Syria live: Ceasefire in Aleppo after at least 22 killed since Tuesday

Syria’s Defence Ministry has announced a ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods after fighting since Tuesday killed 22 people.

A Syrian soldier assists a resident fleeing from fighting.
Fierce fighting in Aleppo: Third day of violence between army &amp; Kurdish-led SDF

By Usaid Siddiqui and Urooba Jamal
Published On 9 Jan 2026

  • Syria’s Defence Ministry has announced a ceasefire in the vicinity of the Ashrafieh, Sheikh Maqsoud and Bani Zeid neighbourhoods in Aleppo starting at 3am (00:00 GMT).
  • The Syrian government said on Thursday evening that “security forces entered the Ashrafieh neighborhood in the city of Aleppo after violent clashes with the SDF forces.”