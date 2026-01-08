Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Syria’s army shells SDF positions in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Syria’s army has commenced concentrated artillery strikes targeting SDF positions inside the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts in Aleppo.
Published On 8 Jan 2026
- A Syrian military source has told Al Jazeera that the army has commenced concentrated artillery strikes targeting Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions inside the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts in Aleppo.
- State news agency SANA has reported that the SDF targeted the al-Midan neighbourhood in Aleppo with artillery and mortar shells.