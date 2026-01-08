Live updates,

LIVE: Syria’s army shells SDF positions in Aleppo neighbourhoods

Syria’s army has commenced concentrated artillery strikes targeting SDF positions inside the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts in Aleppo.

Fighting between Syrian army, Kurdish-led SDF intensifies as thousands flee Aleppo

By Usaid Siddiqui and Nils Adler
Published On 8 Jan 2026

  • A Syrian military source has told Al Jazeera that the army has commenced concentrated artillery strikes targeting Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions inside the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts in Aleppo.
  • State news agency SANA has reported that the SDF targeted the al-Midan neighbourhood in Aleppo with artillery and mortar shells.