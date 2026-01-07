Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Yemen’s STC leader al-Zubaidi dismissed after ‘fleeing’ overnight
Leader of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council removed from government with the Saudi-led coalition saying he ‘fled to unknown location’.
Published On 7 Jan 2026
- The leader of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC), Aidarous al-Zubaidi, has been removed from government for “committing high treason”, the chairman of the internationally recognised body holding executive power said.
- Al-Zubaidi was due to board a plane to Riyadh on Tuesday evening for talks this morning but did not board the plane and “fled to an unknown location”, the Saudi-led coalition said.