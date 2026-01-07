Live updates,

LIVE: Yemen’s STC leader al-Zubaidi dismissed after ‘fleeing’ overnight

Leader of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council removed from government with the Saudi-led coalition saying he ‘fled to unknown location’.

Government soldiers ride on the back of a pick-up truck.
Saudi-backed Yemeni forces secure Mukalla after clashes with separatist STC

By Faisal Ali
Published On 7 Jan 2026

  • The leader of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC), Aidarous al-Zubaidi, has been removed from government for “committing high treason”, the chairman of the internationally recognised body holding executive power said.
  • Al-Zubaidi was due to board a plane to Riyadh on Tuesday evening for talks this morning but did not board the plane and “fled to an unknown location”, the Saudi-led coalition said.