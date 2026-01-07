Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump says Venezuela to hand over up to 50m barrels of oil to US
US president says he will control oil sales, proceeds, as Venezuela’s Rodriguez pledges no ‘foreign agent’ is in charge.
Published On 7 Jan 2026
- US President Trump has unveiled a plan under which Venezuela will turn over 30-50 million barrels of oil, to be sold by the US, days after it abducted the country’s President Nicolas Maduro.
- Trump said proceeds from the sale of the oil will benefit the people of Venezuela and the US.