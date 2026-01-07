Live updates,

LIVE: Trump says Venezuela to hand over up to 50m barrels of oil to US

US president says he will control oil sales, proceeds, as Venezuela’s Rodriguez pledges no ‘foreign agent’ is in charge.

Demonstrators protest against US strikes on Venezuela outside the Kennedy Center where House Republicans hold their annual issues conference retreat, in Washington, DC, January 6, 2026. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Trump praises tactically ‘brilliant’ operation against Nicolas Maduro

By Nils Adler
Published On 7 Jan 2026

  • US President Trump has unveiled a plan under which Venezuela will turn over 30-50 million barrels of oil, to be sold by the US, days after it abducted the country’s President Nicolas Maduro.
  • Trump said proceeds from the sale of the oil will benefit the people of Venezuela and the US.