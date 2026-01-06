Live updates,

LIVE: Global outcry grows over US abduction of Venezuela’s Maduro

Condemnation comes as Nicolas Maduro appeared in a court in New York and pleaded not guilty to drug charges.

A supporter of ousted Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shouts slogans during a rally to watch a session of the National Assembly on a big screen in Caracas on January 5, 2026. Venezuela's new parliament opened on January 5 with lawmakers chanting "Let's go Nico!" as they forcibly denounced the recent capture of leftist leader Nicolas Maduro in a US military operation on January 3.
Video Duration 02 minutes 13 seconds 02:13

UN Security Council holds emergency talks on US attacks on Venezuela, Maduro’s abduction

By Ted Regencia, Umut Uras and Urooba Jamal
Published On 6 Jan 2026

Save

  • Members of the United Nations Security Council, including allies of the United States, have condemned Washington’s abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
  • The abducted leader has told a court in New York that he is a prisoner of war and pleaded not guilty to drug charges.