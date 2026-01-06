Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Global outcry grows over US abduction of Venezuela’s Maduro
Condemnation comes as Nicolas Maduro appeared in a court in New York and pleaded not guilty to drug charges.
Published On 6 Jan 2026
- Members of the United Nations Security Council, including allies of the United States, have condemned Washington’s abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
- The abducted leader has told a court in New York that he is a prisoner of war and pleaded not guilty to drug charges.