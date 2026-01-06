Live updates,

Live: At least three killed in clashes between Syrian army, SDF in Aleppo

Syria’s Defence Ministry says it will respond to the ‘aggression in an appropriate manner’.

Syria
New Syrian army soldiers march during a parade marking the first anniversary of the ousting of former President Bashar Assad in Damascus, Syria on December 8, 2025. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Published On 6 Jan 2026

  • At least three people, including a Syrian soldier, have been killed after clashes erupted between the Syrian army and the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Aleppo. Earlier, Syria’s defence ministry said three soldiers were injured after SDF fired drones at a military checkpoint near Deir Hafer, east of northern province.
  • Heavy machine gunfire and fighting have been reported in the areas of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah. The ministry says it will respond to the “aggression in an appropriate manner”.