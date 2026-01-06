Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Deadly clashes erupt between Syrian army, SDF forces in Aleppo
At least four people, including a Syrian soldier, killed after clashes erupted between the Syrian army and the Kurdish-led forces in Aleppo.
Published On 6 Jan 2026
- At least three civilians and a Syrian soldier have been killed after clashes erupted between the Syrian army and the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Aleppo, according to the state news agency SANA. Earlier, Syria’s defence ministry said three soldiers were injured after SDF fired drones at a military checkpoint near Deir Hafer, east of northern province.
- Heavy machine gunfire and fighting have been reported in the areas of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah. The ministry says it will respond to the “aggression in an appropriate manner”.