Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Venezuela’s Maduro to appear in court, Trump threatens more strikes
UN Security Council to discuss the US action as Trump insists control of Venezuela.
Published On 5 Jan 2026
- Abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife will appear in a court in New York on drug-related charges, as President Donald Trump insists the US is in control of Venezuela.
- Trump has threatened further military action against Venezuela, as well as against Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro. He also warned Mexico it must “get its act together”.