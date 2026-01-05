Live updates,

LIVE: Venezuela’s Maduro to appear in court, Trump threatens more strikes

UN Security Council to discuss the US action as Trump insists control of Venezuela.

An armed civilian takes part in a protest against the US, demanding the release of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores in Caracas, Venezuela
Video Duration 07 minutes 38 seconds 07:38

Trump threatens Colombia’s Petro, warns Mexico ‘to get their act together’

By Urooba Jamal and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 5 Jan 2026

  • Abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife will appear in a court in New York on drug-related charges, as President Donald Trump insists the US is in control of Venezuela.
  • Trump has threatened further military action against Venezuela, as well as against Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro. He also warned Mexico it must “get its act together”.