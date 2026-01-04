Live updates,

LIVE: Government forces control multiple cities in southern Yemen

Saudi-backed forces that took control of the Second Military Region Command on the outskirts of Mukalla
Footage shows Saudi-backed forces advancing in southern Yemen

By Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 4 Jan 2026

  • Officials from Yemen’s internationally recognised government said their forces have regained control of the Wadi Hadramout region, Shaharah and Al-Mahra Governorate, following the withdrawal of Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces.
  • Hadramawt Governor Salem al-Khanbashi says the government’s “Homeland Shield” forces helped secure the districts of Wadi Hadramawt and Shaharah.