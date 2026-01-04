Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Government forces control multiple cities in southern Yemen
Published On 4 Jan 2026
- Officials from Yemen’s internationally recognised government said their forces have regained control of the Wadi Hadramout region, Shaharah and Al-Mahra Governorate, following the withdrawal of Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces.
- Hadramawt Governor Salem al-Khanbashi says the government’s “Homeland Shield” forces helped secure the districts of Wadi Hadramawt and Shaharah.