Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Government forces control multiple cities in southern Yemen
Pro-government officials say they have regained control of the Wadi Hadramout region.
Published On 4 Jan 2026
- Officials from Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), which oversees the internationally recognised government, say their forces have regained control of the Wadi Hadramout region, Shaharah and al-Mahra governorate, following the withdrawal of Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces.
- Hadramout Governor Salem al-Khanbashi says the government’s Homeland Shield forces helped secure the districts of Wadi Hadramout and Shaharah.