Live updates,

LIVE: Government forces control multiple cities in southern Yemen

Pro-government officials say they have regained control of the Wadi Hadramout region.

Saudi-backed forces that took control of the Second Military Region Command on the outskirts of Mukalla
Video Duration 00 minutes 42 seconds 00:42

Footage shows Saudi-backed forces advancing in southern Yemen

By Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 4 Jan 2026

Save

  • Officials from Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), which oversees the internationally recognised government, say their forces have regained control of the Wadi Hadramout region, Shaharah and al-Mahra governorate, following the withdrawal of Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces.
  • Hadramout Governor Salem al-Khanbashi says the government’s Homeland Shield forces helped secure the districts of Wadi Hadramout and Shaharah.