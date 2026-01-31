Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 12, including 6 children, in new Gaza ceasefire breach
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza a day before the Rafah crossing is due to reopen.
Published On 31 Jan 2026
- At least 12 Palestinians, including six children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza City and Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip since dawn, according to medical sources speaking to Al Jazeera.
- The violence comes a day before Israel is due to reopen the Rafah crossing, which links Gaza with Egypt, on Sunday for the first time since May 2024.