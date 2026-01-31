Live updates,

LIVE: Iran announces live-fire naval drills near US warships amid tensions

US army warns Iran that it will not tolerate ‘unsafe’ manoeuvres such as flights over US warships.

Speedboats moving in the sea near wavebreakers.
Video Duration 02 minutes 00 seconds 02:00

Confusion grows over state of US-Iran negotiations

By Caolán Magee and Urooba Jamal
Published On 31 Jan 2026

Save

  • Iran has announced a two-day live-fire naval exercise in the Strait of Hormuz, which are set to begin on Sunday, after the US deployed the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and other US military assets to the Middle East.
  • The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) has issued a warning to Iran’s army, saying it will not tolerate “unsafe” manoeuvres such as flights over US warships, including the approach of Iranian speedboats on a collision course with US ships.