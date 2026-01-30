Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Iran warns retaliation to US attack will not be limited
Numerous US military assets in the Gulf region are ‘within the range of our medium-range missiles’, Iran’s military spokesman warns.
Published On 30 Jan 2026
- Iran has threatened to instantly strike US bases and aircraft carriers in response to any attack, after US President Donald Trump warned time was running out for Tehran to make a nuclear deal, and the EU blacklisted its Revolutionary Guards as a “terrorist” organisation.
- Iran’s military spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia told state television that US aircraft carriers have “serious vulnerabilities” and that numerous US military assets in the Gulf region are “within the range of our medium-range missiles”.