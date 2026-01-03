Live updates,

Live: Saudi Arabia invites Yemeni factions for ‘dialogue’ amid fighting

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry invites Yemen’s southern factions to attend a ‘dialogue’ in Riyadh, as internationally recognized government says troops advancing towards the key port city of Mukalla.

Still image from a social media video claiming to show Saudi airstrikes targeting Southern Transitional Council (STC) positions in Sayoun, Yemen, released on January 2, 2026. [Reuters]
Published On 3 Jan 2026

  • Saudi Arabia welcomes Yemen’s internationally-recognised government’s request to convene a conference in Riyadh for all factions to find a comprehensive solution to the issue, as the Saudi-led coalition air strikes target positions held by the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Hadramout province.
  • This comes as the STC, which the United Arab Emirates backs, announced it plans to call a referendum on independence for southern Yemen.