Live: Saudi Arabia invites Yemeni factions for ‘dialogue’ amid fighting
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry invites Yemen’s southern factions to attend a ‘dialogue’ in Riyadh, as internationally recognized government says troops advancing towards the key port city of Mukalla.
Published On 3 Jan 2026
- Saudi Arabia welcomes Yemen’s internationally-recognised government’s request to convene a conference in Riyadh for all factions to find a comprehensive solution to the issue, as the Saudi-led coalition air strikes target positions held by the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Hadramout province.
- This comes as the STC, which the United Arab Emirates backs, announced it plans to call a referendum on independence for southern Yemen.