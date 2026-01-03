Live updates,

Live: Venezuela’s capital hit by explosions, Caracas blames the US

At least 7 explosions have been heard in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, followed by a low-flying aircraft, according to The Associated Press.

Venezuela
Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (AP)
Published On 3 Jan 2026

  • At least 7 explosions have been heard in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, followed by a low-flying aircraft, according to The Associated Press. The southern area of ‌the ‌capital city, located ⁠near a major military ‌base, was reportedly without electricity.
  • Venezuela’s government accuses the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states; no word from the US.