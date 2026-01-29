Live updates,

LIVE: Iran warns of quick retaliation as Trump revives US threats

Iran pushes back after Trump says Tehran can either negotiate ‘a fair and equitable deal’ or face a US ‘armada’.

By Caolán Magee and Tim Hume
Published On 29 Jan 2026

  • Iran’s foreign minister says the Iranian armed forces are ready to “immediately and powerfully” respond to any possible attack by the United States.
  • The warning came hours after US President Donald Trump reiterated a threat to take military action against the country.