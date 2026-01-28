Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Gaza ‘desperate’ as Israel aid blocks hit children hardest, UN says
Palestinians ‘desperate’ for Rafah crossing to open as prolonged closures compound widespread suffering, warns the UN.
Published On 28 Jan 2026
- Palestinians are “desperate” for the Rafah crossing to reopen as a prolonged closure by Israel compounds widespread suffering, the United Nations warns.
- Israeli forces continue with their deadly attacks in violation of the October ceasefire with Hamas with at least four Palestinians killed in the al-Sanafour area of war-battered Gaza City.