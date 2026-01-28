Live updates,

LIVE: Gaza ‘desperate’ as Israel aid blocks hit children hardest, UN says

Palestinians ‘desperate’ for Rafah crossing to open as prolonged closures compound widespread suffering, warns the UN.

A displaced Palestinian girl looks out from her tent in Gaza City, January 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Palestinian patients wait for reopening of the Rafah border

By Tim Hume
Published On 28 Jan 2026

  • Palestinians are “desperate” for the Rafah crossing to reopen as a prolonged closure by Israel compounds widespread suffering, warns the United Nations.
  • Israeli forces continue with their deadly attacks in violation of the October ceasefire with Hamas, with at least four Palestinians killed in the al-Sanafour area of war-battered Gaza City.