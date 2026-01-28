Live updates,

LIVE: Iran says it will ‘respond like never before’ after Trump’s threats

Iran’s mission to the UN says country will deliver an unprecedented retaliation to any US attack following threats by Trump.

Iranians walk past a billboard showing Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with anti-US rhetoric in Tehran on January 27, 2026.
Trump escalates Iran rhetoric, warns of attack unless deal is reached

By Stephen Quillen and Urooba Jamal
Published On 28 Jan 2026

  • President ⁠Donald Trump ​has revived a threat that the United States is ready to launch a military attack against Iran as he demands Tehran make a deal over its nuclear programme.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that the Iranian government’s “days are numbered”.