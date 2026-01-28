Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Iran says it will ‘respond like never before’ after Trump’s threats
Iran’s mission to the UN says country will deliver an unprecedented retaliation to any US attack following threats by Trump.
Published On 28 Jan 2026
- President Donald Trump has revived a threat that the United States is ready to launch a military attack against Iran as he demands Tehran make a deal over its nuclear programme.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that the Iranian government’s “days are numbered”.