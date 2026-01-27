Live updates,

LIVE: Trump to pitch affordability amid outrage over protest killings

Trump set to attempt to pivot Republican messaging as he shows signs of softening on deadly Minnesota operation.

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Jan. 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Protests mount in Minneapolis as Trump reassigns immigration raids chief

By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 27 Jan 2026

  • United States President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech in Iowa aimed at pivoting messaging to “affordability” as outrage over his deadly immigration crackdown continues to grow.
  • Following Saturday’s killing of Alex Pretti in Minnesota, Trump has appeared to soften his position, including shaking up the leadership of his immigration enforcement drive.