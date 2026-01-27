Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump to pitch affordability amid outrage over protest killings
Trump set to attempt to pivot Republican messaging as he shows signs of softening on deadly Minnesota operation.
Published On 27 Jan 2026
- United States President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech in Iowa aimed at pivoting messaging to “affordability” as outrage over his deadly immigration crackdown continues to grow.
- Following Saturday’s killing of Alex Pretti in Minnesota, Trump has appeared to soften his position, including shaking up the leadership of his immigration enforcement drive.