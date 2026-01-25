Live updatesLive updates,
Minneapolis live news: US federal agents shoot dead nurse Alex Pretti
Killing of 37-year-old by sparks new protests and demands by local leaders for the Trump administration to end operation in Minneapolis.
Published On 25 Jan 2026
- In the second such killing this month, a federal immigration agent has shot a demonstrator dead in the northern city of Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota.
- US citizen Alex Pretti, 37, was an intensive care unit nurse who protested against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.