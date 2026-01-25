Live updates,

Minneapolis live news: US federal agents shoot dead nurse Alex Pretti

Killing of 37-year-old by sparks new protests and demands by local leaders for the Trump administration to end operation in Minneapolis.

Protesters stand behind a makeshift barricade during a protest in response to the killing of Alex Pretti by a US Border Patrol agent on Saturday in Minneapolis
Video Duration 02 minutes 57 seconds 02:57

Federal agents shoot and kill another US citizen in Minneapolis

By Faisal Ali and Urooba Jamal
Published On 25 Jan 2026

Save

  • In the second such killing this month, a federal immigration agent has shot a demonstrator dead in the northern city of Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota.
  • US citizen Alex Pretti, 37, was an intensive care unit nurse who protested against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.